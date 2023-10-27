Luffy’s Gear Fifth in One Piece Film: Red could be causing some problems in the series’ timeline.

Recently, Luffy obtained Gear Fifth during his relentless battle against Kaido, managing to become one of the most powerful characters in the seriesbecause thanks to this incredible power-up he managed to kill the Captain of the Beasts Pirates and free the island of Wano from the clutches of this villain.

Of all Luffy’s transformations, The Gear Fifth is the one that has given the most people to talk aboutsince this peculiar form gives fascinating powers and a quite striking appearance to the Straw Hat, which caused a stir within the fandom, since the style that Eiichiro Oda decided to give this transformation is more cartoonish and comical.

Also, this is not the only detail about the Gear Fifth, since, apparently, This transformation could be causing a problem with the timeline of the seriessince the appearance of this new form of Luffy in the feature film One Piece Film: RED raised many doubts regarding the chronology of the series, as it is well known that the film should take place after the Wano arc, but, some elements contradict that.

Luffy’s Gear Fifth in One Piece Film: RED could be causing a problem in the series’ timeline

As we have already mentioned, since its launch it has been commented that the events in the feature film One Piece Film: RED take place after the Wano arc, since in this way it is They would perfectly complement some details seen in this filmthe preview of Luffy’s Gear Fifth being one of them.

However, it is well known that some elements shown in the One Piece Film: RED feature film are not canon, which has made a little more difficult to understand the continuity of this film with the original seriessince, apart from the brief preview that was given of the Gear Fifth de Luffythis movie included details that could be generating a conflict with the timeline.

During this feature film it could be seen that Some elements could have corroborated that these events took place after Wano. However, The inclusion of Big Mom in this film has created a great contradiction which makes it difficult to put One Pice Film: RED in the post-Wano timeline, as it is well known that the former Yonko was defeated and apparently killed by Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid during the war on Onigashima.

The inclusion of Big Mom in this feature film could be causing a problem with the timeline of the seriessince it cannot be established if it really took place before or after Wano, since if it is true that it was after the Wano arc, the appearance of Charlotte Lin Lin could give indications that she really survived during this fierce battle, which would make the original chronology more confusing.

It should be noted that both Uta like some of the other elements of the series are considered canonso the inclusion of Big Mom in the feature film it could be a harbinger of the return of the former Yonko, who could have survived her battle on Onigashima.

Due to this curious detail with the timeline, Everything seems to indicate that Gear Fifth and the inclusion of Big Mom in One Piece Film: RED would be causing a problem in the original chronology, which gives way to some concerns and even hypotheses about the fate of the former Yonko, making the return of this pirate to the series is more plausiblewho allegedly died in his confrontation against Kid and Law.

Without a doubt, One Piece is full of very interesting details that raise many doubts in followersand this detail seen in the feature film One Piece Film: RED could be one of them.

