The live-action versions of Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Usopp and Sanji will be part of the official One Piece card game.

The Straw Hat crew in the live-action One Piece on Netflix

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the One Piece manga has meant a full stop when it comes to live-actions, It is also a demonstration of the great quality that this type of work can achieve, placing it far above other similar proposals such as the adaptations of Cowboy Bebop or Death Note, which had a much colder reception.

The series has also had a great impact on the professional careers of some of the cast members and even on the official merchandising of the franchise. Proof of this is the confirmation that the flesh and blood versions of Luffy’s crew will also form part of the official One Piece card game.

Iñaki Godoy and company join the official One Piece card game

One Piece Card Game It is a very successful card game in Japan. Its launch dates back to March 2022 and since the end of that same year the game crossed the borders of Japan to be enjoyed by players from other countries. This official game is a product licensed directly by Shueisha, the home of some of the best manga in history.

Las new cards coming from live-action is made up of a set with the following characters: Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Shanks, Mihawk Dracule and the villain Arlong. Also note that there will be a second Luffy card with gold backgrounds and which is already considered the most exclusive of the new batch.

The arrival of the Japanese versions of these cards is estimated to the first quarter of 2024 while their versions with descriptions in English will arrive throughout the month of April. We cannot rule out either the possibility of new cards from the live-action versions being introduced into the game from other characters like Buggy, perhaps the most impressive villain alongside Arlong in this Netflix adaptation.

Although the first season of the live-action One Piece concluded a long time ago The mark he has left on the fans of Oda’s manga is still present. On the other hand, Netflix confirmed the development of a second season and will probably include the arrival of Luffy and his companions to arastamain setting of one of the best arcs of the entire One Piece plot.

