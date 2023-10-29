One Piece It is one of the most memorable animes out there. with epic stories through an extensive world of pirates.

This world has some fascinating characters like the Rocks pirates, the popular Roronoa Zoro, and even those featured in the manga leaks.

But one of the hallmarks of this series is not only its creative characters and plots, but also the fact that it is extremely long. And curiously, certain pirates are to blame.

The pirate group guilty of One Piece has more than 1,000 chapters

At the moment One Piece is approaching its 1,100th manga chapter, with tons of stories still unresolved. The series can easily have 1,600 or more, depending on how much more they want to explore.

But Oda’s original plan was not this, as he explained in ONE PIECE The 23rd Log. According to the talented mangaka, the Shichibukai are to blame.

“I have not finished One Piece despite the fact that it has been serialized for 20 years,” explained Oda. “The main reason is the Shichibukai.”

It seems that the artist planned to finish the series in five years. The original plan was for Luffy to fight the Yonkou, the four sea emperors who reign around the world. We don’t know what he had planned for the outcome, but this fight had to come quickly.

However, everything was delayed when Oda made the decision to add a layer of pirates in between: the Shichibukai, also known as the Seven Warlords. “I just thought it would be so epic if these characters showed up. And, as you can see, this caused a long serialization.”

By essentially creating a new Pirate institution, Luffy has had to test his strength against each echelon of the Shichibukai before challenging the Yonkou. And because each of these seven enemies has had its arc, the story grew longer.

“Why didn’t I create the Gobukai or Nibukai instead?!” Oda questioned. This means having made five or two Warlords, instead of seven. “I thought seven was a cool number! That said, I have no regrets since in the end I drew everything I wanted. Well, maybe I regret it a little.”

It seems that Oda is quite happy to have given life to One Piece with all his ideas, although this has lengthened the series.

Who were the Shichibukai?

It is true that the Shichibukai is an important phase in One Piece. Nowadays it is difficult to imagine Luffy’s adventure without the uprising of Alabasta, the battle against Gecko Moria or the liberation of Dressrosa from Doflamingo’s control.

However, there are those who believe that some of these Shichibukai were more relevant than others, but that is something that each anime viewer will have to decide for themselves.

Here is the complete list of pirates who have been Shichibukai:

Crocodile

Gecko Moria

Bartholomew Kuma

Boa Hancock

Jinbe

Dracule Mihawk

Donquixote Doflamingo

Marshall D. Teach

Trafalgar D. Water Law

Buggy

Edward Weevil