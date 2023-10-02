The series that is most talked about on social networks or is the most publicized by the platforms is not always the most viewed. Nielsen has made public the top of the most viewed in the first week of September on streaming platforms, and although the results broadly coincide with the forecasts, there are also surprises. For example: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ has not been the absolute queen of audiences.

Just one week after its premiere, Netflix could already claim victory with the figures for its most ambitious series in a long time: According to Nielsen, it reached 1.31 billion minutes of viewing in the United States. In Spain, the series was nevertheless second in the top of Netflix, ahead of what was in turn second globally, ‘Who is Erin Carter?’.

Nielsen has reported the results of its studies for that week, and although what they reflect dates back a month (end of August and beginning of September, when ‘One Piece’ was released), they are interesting to contrast with what Netflix reported. at the time (to begin with, the platform gave significantly higher figures). Based on data collected independently by Nielsen and using its own methods, the lawyer drama ‘Suits’, also on Netflix, surpassed ‘One Piece’, with 2,450 million minutes in that week. It had been among the most viewed on the platform for 11 weeks.

Where lies the secret of this disparity in data? Simple: ‘Suits’ in the United States is broadcast not only on Netflix, but also on Peacock, Universal’s platform (in Spain, for example, it is only broadcast on Netflix), so the Netflix data for that series necessarily had have to be lower. But also, It is a series not produced by Netflix and began airing in 2011. The secret of its renewed success in 2023 is not clear, but it is not something exclusive for Netflix, as for example the arrival of HBO series on the platform may be.

What should be clear from these data is that what is most talked about is not always what is most viewed (the excellent figures in Spain for series that have previously aired on traditional television, such as ‘No one here lives’, are good proof of it). For this reason, last week it was commented that, although the writers’ strike has been successful for the workers, it is still a shame that among their demands it has not been possible for the streaming platforms to make it public and clear. and contrasted its audience figures.

Among other data that Nielsen has given in this batch of figures, the entry among the most watched of the new season of ‘The Wheel of Time’ on Prime Video stands out, a series that is little talked about outside of circles of fantasy fans but which represents consistent success for the platform. And also the drop in its second week of ‘Ahsoka’, which went from 829 million viewers in its premiere week to 487 million in the following week.

