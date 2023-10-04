What a joy that this week we can also enjoy the magnificent adventures of our captain, Monkey D. Luffy. The work of Eiichiro Oda advances at full speed towards the outcome of the profitable arc of Egghead, which is giving us more key information to each chapter. So yeah, we’re back for another week with all full spoilers of the magnificent chapter 1094 of the manga from One Piece. Before starting, it is important to make a note, and you can enjoy chapter 1093 to remember all the events before reading this one.

One Piece: Full spoilers for the impressive chapter 1094 of the manga

The title of chapter 1094 from the manga is the following “Warrior God of Science and Defense, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn“.

The chapter begins with all Pacifists obeying the order of Atlas by changing behavioral parameters. Due to this event, they change their objective and find themselves attacking the Marines. Bonney He is also fighting the Marine fleet that is in his area. A determined Bonnie, she makes use of a new attack called “NDE” (Translates something like “Near Death Experience”), and shoots the Marines with a pistol. Has high-level offensive power and they are surprised that they are dropping like flies. There’s still more, after that, Bonney engages in combat with two Vice Admirals.

The tension of the combat can be felt. One of them is the man with a long chin and mustache who appeared earlier (his name is not revealed in this chapter). He wields a long staff with a large seashell on the tip. The other Vice Admiral is the old woman called “Bluegrass“. It is revealed in the chapter that she ate the “Nori Nori no Mi“, which allows her to ride and control everything she rides, just as if she were a rider. We see that she is using her power on one of the Pacifists, so Bonney can’t do anything against her.

Sanji jump from “Vega-Tank 8” and saves Bonney just in time. A magic circle (with a five-pointed star and the number 5) suddenly appears in the middle of Egghead Island, along with quite violent explosions and black lightning.. There’s a Marine ad that says Saint Saturn is on the island. She dictates the following: Marines with the rank of “Rear Admiral” or lower should not look directly at Saint Saturn.. However, a Marine makes eye contact with him and we see his head completely explode.

Next, we can see Saturn clearly. The lower part of the body is a spider (like Black Maria) with a flaming shaped pattern. The beard and hair of the member of the Gorosei turn into flowing clouds simultaneously, he also has a black cloud wrapping around his neck (like Rob Lucci o Kaku). Her face looks human, but she has big horns and a hat. Could he be using his awakened hybrid form? It is not something that is confirmed in the chapter, while the name of the Devil Fruit. For more details, Saturn looks like a Ushi-Oniwhat is a yokai of the folklore tradition of Japan.

After observing Saturn, we move on to the exciting combat between Monkey D. Luffy y Kizaru. After using a lot of stamina throughout the fight, both are sold out. Kizaru admits that he cannot continue fighting as he might not complete his mission. At that moment, he moves away from Luffy at full speed to attack Vegapunk, his true objective during all this time. He fires a laser at “Vega-Tank 8”, but misses. However, the laser destroys the cloud path, causing “Vega-Tank 8” to fall to the ground.

At that moment, Saturn’s voice is heard throughout Egghead Island. Saturn: “Pacifists, stop!“. All the strong characters on the island (Luffy, Kizaru, Zoro, Lucci, Sanji, Jinbe, Vicealmirantes…) stop because they feel an unusual aura.

After that, the fight between Luffy and Kizaru continues. Luffy catches up to Kizaru, but he notices an important detail and comments: “That form is already at its limit, right?“Luffy hits Kizaru with a new attack called”Gomu Gomu no Star Gun“. Luffy’s punch goes through Kizaru’s face (in the same way that Kaido in Onigashima), but this time the attack creates many star effects. Kizaru: “Oh, this doesn’t look good…” Both Luffy and Kizaru fall to the ground together.

Saturn looks at Luffy as he falls and comments: “Nika…” Luffy is completely exhausted and ages in a matter of seconds upon touching the ground, he has used all his power. In the double page end of chapter, Saturn faces Bonney, Sanji, Vegapunk and Franky. Bonney remembers something from his past, but we don’t know who the people are who say the words Bonney remembers: “Give the order, Vegapunk. There should be no consciousness left, but if you do that, Kuma…“. After that, she jumps and stabs Saturn’s chest with a sword. Some blood flows from Saturn’s chest…

And up to here, the incredible chapter 1094 from the manga One Piece. And if that were not enough, we tell you that there will be no rest next weekso we can enjoy the chapter 1095 also. Isn’t it fantastic?

What did you think of what happened in Egghead? What theories do you have about Saturn? How will the adventure continue? We read you in the comments.

