Throughout the plot of One Pieceit has been observed that Luffy has acquired several very powerful transformations with which he has managed to defeat the various enemies he has encountered in each of his adventures across the seas, being the wano island the most recent journey that the Straw Hat and company have dealt with, because in this place, Luffy obtained Gear Fifth, a new form that gave him incredible abilities.

It is well known that, During his fierce battle against Kaido on Onigashima, Luffy managed to awaken the true power of his Devil Fruit.giving a very important twist to the plot and the fight, since Gear Fifth, the Straw Hat’s new power-upgenerated an abysmal change in the power scale of the series and that was evidenced in this controversial confrontation that caused a lot of tension on both sides.

Likewise, the development of Kaido and Luffy’s battle gave a brief glimpse of why Luffy’s Gear Fifth is so powerfulsince the abilities granted by this transformation are a true exaggeration, since they are so strong that they seem absurd, honoring the statements of the Five Elders.

Luffy’s Gear Fifth is so powerful for this reason

After the debut of Luffy’s Gear Fifth in the anime, it was possible appreciate more closely the great power that this transformation gives to the Straw Hatsince the adaptation to the digital format achieved capture and transmit every detail of the fascinating abilities that this ability gives Luffy, since each blow and attack in this form is extremely lethal.

Luffy’s Gear Fifth attacks They are very destructivebecause apart from distorting reality and turning everything it touches into rubber, the Straw Hat also combines his blows with Hakiwhich makes them accurate and very lethal, so much so that Kaido himself was affected by the range of these attacks that seem to go against physics.

In fact, Luffy’s Gear Fifth is only limited by his imaginationwhich gives him great freedom when fighting, as demonstrated in this battle, since the Straw Hat managed to completely modify and turn any object he touched into rubber, giving him a wide advantage over Kaido, given that each Luffy attack seemed to cause more and more damagewhich is not surprising since apart from possessing the qualities of rubber, these were more effective when they were imbued with Haki, which caused the damage to be devastating, even for the Captain of the Beast Pirates who seemed to be invincible.

Luffy’s Gear Fifth is so powerful because of the ability it has to alter reality and make his attacks extremely devastating and surprising.since they usually cause enormous damage despite not seeming like it, since the cartoonish theme slightly minimizes the true extent of the G5’s strength, but, evidently this fearsome power-up makes the Straw Hat a very dangerous and very difficult rival to defeat. face, since there are few who could stand up to Gear Fifth.

In addition to this, Luffy’s Gear Fifth gives the Straw Hat several very interesting characteristicsincreasing his speed, stamina, and strength, which he demonstrated in his fight against Kaido.

Notably The full potential of the Gear Fifth has not yet been shown, since this is a relatively new transformation, so Luffy is not yet completely accustomed to this form that makes him almost invincible and gives him great freedom when fighting. Added to this, an abysmal force that makes Their attacks are stronger than they seem.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing learn more details about the Gear FifthWell, at the moment, we only know that it is a power limited by the imagination of its wielderwhich makes this form very powerful and almost impossible to defeat, as the Five Elders have previously mentioned.

