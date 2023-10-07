The actress who played Nami in the live action is proud of the series and her participation in it.

Emily Rudd had a great role during the first season of One Piece

The live action of One Piece has become a great success around the world and has shown that even works as extensive and complex as the manga created by Eiichiro Oda can receive adaptations capable of winning approval both from critics and from the best fans of the adventures of Luffy and company.

Something that has helped raise the general quality of this live action has been the successful leading cast, who have assured more than once the enormous affection they feel for this project and for the characters they have played. One of those who has made it known the most has been Emily Rudd, the actress who played the character of Nami, and once again she has shared with the world how much she values ​​participating in this adaptation and everything it has meant to her.

Emily Rudd believes she has reached the peak of her career after participating in One Piece

Thanks to an interview with Decider, the actress recalled the great leap that his professional career has taken thanks to this performance that has given her so much fame, she has come to consider this to be her greatest achievement as an actress to date.

“I’ve never wanted anything more in my entire life. To be able to really experience it is… I can’t put it into words. I feel like I’ve reached my goal. What could be next? If I had to stop here, I’d say, ‘This is enough for me,’ Rudd assured with great satisfaction considering this project a dream come true.

Of course, the actress knows that The good reception of the work is the merit of many more people: “I’m very proud of the series we’ve made. We made a nerdy series, a good nerdy series. A series made by nerds and for nerds.”

“I always knew about One Piece, it’s a huge name, but I didn’t start watching (the series) until I met our showrunner, Matt Owens, who has been my best friend for the last 6 years,” Rudd admitted while reminiscing the perception I had in the past from the popular anime on which the Netflix series is based.

The second season of One Piece was announced in style by Eiichiro Oda himself and this will mean the arrival of a good number of main and secondary characters in addition to the return of Rudd as the navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates gang.

