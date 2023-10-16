Very possibly, everyone believes at this point that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, one of the members of the Gorosei and who has been the protagonist of very important moments in chapter 1094 and 1095 of the One Piece manga, is immortal. Although many people would like it to be that way, the truth is that nothing is confirmed at the moment. Of course, there are clues and we have the theories and hypotheses of a large part of the community, which reinforces this belief.

Well, in chapter 1095 there is a detail from Eiichiro Oda about Saturn which is worth commenting on. Another clue to add to the list.

One Piece: Eiichiro Oda’s curious detail about Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and his age

Next, I will post an excerpt from chapter 1095 of the One Piece manga, so if you have not reached this chapter yet, please read at your own risk..

Saturn is also inGod Valley“, and the curious thing about all this is that it looks exactly the same as it does in the present.

In the named chapter, you can see Saturn, and the most curious thing of all is that its appearance is practically identical to the events of the Egghead arc. This arc represents current time in which it develops One Piece. We could get an idea that Saturn could be immortalbut 38 years ago it looked the same as it does now.. Without a doubt, this is one more clue towards that path. It further reinforces the idea that surely the Gorosei took part in the events of the Empty Centuryin some way that is still unknown to us.

While we still don’t have confirmation as to whether Saturn or the other members are immortal, this detail needs to be added to a list of clues. In fact, in chapter 1095 itself we can see that He recovers very quickly from Bonney’s injury. This is a fact that has also been highlighted.

What do you think about this curious detail? We read you in the comments.

Other texts that may be of interest to you: The 100 best recommended animes by genre.