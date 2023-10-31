We continue with the bold and interesting news that is coming thanks to the publication of the SBS 107. I take this opportunity to remember that the SBS is an interview format program where One Piece fans send letters with questions to Eiichiro Oda, the author of the work, and he responds. Well, if nothing more than we had with us the official name of the Bonney Devil Fruit, now, another very interesting information has been revealed to us. Who was responsible for cutting off the arm of up-and-coming pirate Eustass Kid?

One Piece: Eiichiro Oda reveals who was responsible for cutting off Eustass Kid’s arm

That’s right, the mythical Ben Beckman, one of the best snipers in the entire Grand Line. One of the strongest and most skilled characters in the entire history of the work, and a member of Shanks’ crew.

Anonymous Reader: In Chapter 1076, Lucky Roux said “Gyahahaha! You can certainly be talked to, Beck! Who do you think is angry?” So…does this mean that it was Beckman who cut off Kid’s arm? Oda: Yes, it seems so! This is the world of pirates, where only the strong survive.

Firm statements by the author that reveal content that many fans have been wondering about in recent months.

