Very good and curious news for all fans of Eiichiro Oda’s great work; One Piece. Today it has been possible to publish some leaks from the SBS 107what It is an interview program that the people of Japan do with Oda. Well, the author has revealed one of the questions that remained uncertain for a long time.

Have you never wondered about the name of the famous Jewelry Bonney Devil Fruit? Maybe it has to do with the fact that this great pirate from the Supernova generation is having a lot of prominence in the last chapters of the manga… but we will leave that for another time, since this news is free of spoilers. Do not worry!

One Piece: Eiichiro Oda reveals the name of Jewelry Bonney’s Devil Fruit

The question was the following:

Anonymous Person: What is the name of Bonney’s Devil Fruit? Maybe there are people who have asked the same or similar questions, but it would be good if you told it anyway. Eiichiro Oda: Yes, quite a few people have asked me and thanks to that I was able to realize that I had not revealed it yet… “Toshi Toshi no Mi” is the name of Bonney’s Devil Fruit.” This fruit allows you to alter people’s ages. For the sake of readers who don’t read SBS, I’ll have to write it into the manga in the future. The kanji for “age” (年) is read “toshi” in hiragana (とし), so it would be the “Age-Age Devil Fruit.”

So, we already know the name of this fruit that is providing so much mystery lately due to certain situations that occurred in the manga. Egghead’s arc is at a very exciting point.

What did you think of this curiosity? We read you in the comments.

Via: PewPiece.