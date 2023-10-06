One Piece is a universe so extensive and full of characters, that after decades of stories, content and subplots that have taken over each panel of the mangait is normal that Eiichiro Oda would forget about some characters.

In fact, the release of One Piece Live Action from Netflix has allowed him rescue from oblivion a character that perhaps you had also forgotten. The character in question was part of the plot of One Piece, but the events that occurred in Luffy’s adventures ended up burying him in the snows of time.

We are talking about Mr. 7. And we have learned the information thanks to Matt Owens, producer of Netflix’s Live Action. Owens explained to the community directly that he had some meetings with Eiichiro Oda. Meetings full of very interesting content and ideas.

So much so, that Owens’ plans were to introduce Zoro much earlier, in a fight against Mr. 7 to innovate with respect to anime. At that point Eiichiro Oda seemed somewhat confused about it, even confused. In fact, the confusion was such that the mangaka himself had to consult with his editing team if at some point in history, such an idea could have become plausible.

After this meeting and once they were both “up to date”, Oda shared the following illustration with the creator:

So from leaving a character in the pipeline, we come to share the first illustration of Mr.7 that Oda shared in the past with his editors. What do you think about this whole topic? Don’t miss before you leave, the latest information on the One Piece manga.