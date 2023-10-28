Today we bring you One Piece research content with a very important topic and it is vital to address it properly. Eiichiro Oda’s popular work features more than 1,000 chapters in the manga, currently a total of 1,096 at the precise moment I am writing this news. Because of this, it is very normal that many people have difficulty connecting different information due to its long volume. That is why content creators play a fundamental role in providing information and context to this great work.

Today we are going to address all connections of family relatives “D.“ and their relevant clansthanks to the work of the content creator; New World Artur. Please note that the information presented is updated up to chapter 1096 of the manga, so If you continue reading, it is at your own risk..

One Piece: Discover all the currently known clans of the “D” family.

Still There remain many important mysteries regarding the members of “D.“, but little by little we are weaving that web of information that allows us to make very interesting connections. You have to be patient when it comes to obtaining more information. Eiichiro Oda is an author who likes to take his time to explain things accordingly.

The “Monkey” family arouses a lot of curiosity in us, but without a doubt, what has had the most echo on social networks since its revelation is the family.Nefertari“. Its possible relationship with Imis also the subject of debate on numerous occasions. Artur highlights that we currently do not know the number of familiesthat is why the list will be constantly updated.

What is the “D” family? What else makes you curious? We read you in the comments.

Other texts that may be of interest to you: The 100 best recommended animes by genre.

Fuente: NewWorldArtur.