What a temporary news and articles thanks to chapters 1094 and 1095 of the manga from One Piece, the great work of Eiichiro Oda. On this occasion, we have a memory that has asked us a very important question, and it is what you can see in the title of this news. Did Whitebeard and Saint Figarland Garling face each other in the past? It seems that Eiichiro Oda wanted us to travel to the past in search of very important information.

One Piece: Did Whitebeard and Saint Figarland Garling face each other in the past?

It is important to remind you that you must be up to date with the One Piece manga, since this news contains spoilers. If you have not read up to chapter 1095 and want to continue reading, do so at your own risk..

“When I look at your face it makes my scars ache , the scars I got from him …”pic.twitter.com/akQVy7voRY — Pew (Radwan) (@pewpiece) October 12, 2023

How is all this connected? Well, precisely as One Piece content creator and insider, PewPiece, has shared. The physique of Shanks and Saint Figarland Garling is very similarso much so that almost everyone assumes that these two enigmatic and powerful characters they may be related and from there connect many things. But that is another subject. What we want to discuss now in this news is what Whitebeard said in a meeting with Shanks.

“When I look at your face, my scars hurt, the scars he gave me…”

If we put the pieces of this theory together, the physique of Shanks and Saint Figarland Garling agree a lot, in addition to that Whitebeard was in God Valley as a member of the Rocks Pirates, fighting the Navy y al World Government. Which leads us to ask the following question: Did Whitebeard and Saint Figarland Garling face each other in the past?

We hope that Eiichiro Oda will solve this mystery for us at some point in One Piece. What do you think of the great coincidence of events? We read you in the comments.

Fuente: PewPiece.