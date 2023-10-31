We have the latest news about the translation of the SBS 107 that we are covering these days. As you well know, the SBS interview format with Eiichiro Oda is key to know certain details and extra information of this great adventure that is One Piece. In this program, fans send letters with questions and the author responds.

During these days we have covered news such as the name of the Jewelry Bonney Devil Fruit or who was the character in charge of cutting off Eustass Kid’s arm in an exciting battle in the Egghead arc. Now, another question has been answered about Caribou and Monkey D. Luffy’s dream.

One Piece: Did Caribou Hear Monkey D. Luffy’s Dream? Eiichiro Oda responds

The interaction was the following:

Anonymous Reader: Hello, Oda-san! When Luffy was talking about his dream, Caribou was nearby, inside a barrel. Does this mean that Caribou also heard the end of Luffy’s dream along with the rest of the crew? Oda: Many people have been concerned about this issue, but please look at the previous page. Luffy said the dream out loud, but Caribou could barely hear it. His words could not be heard well from inside the barrel. Only the Straw Hat crew heard the end of the dream!

So you don’t have to worry about anything regarding this. Luffy’s dream is still protectedsomething that very few people within the work currently know and that is even unknown to readers.

What do you think is Monkey D. Luffy’s dream? We read you in the comments.

Via: PewPiece.