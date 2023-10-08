The One Piece series is a tremendous success and remains in the TOP 10 on Netflix worldwide.

Live-action One Piece on Netflix remains a viewer favorite. Five weeks after its long-awaited premiere, this adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s iconic manga continues to dominate Netflix’s Top 10 worldwide, exceeding expectations and setting a new standard for those who want to make versions of other anime.

One Piece was already a world-renowned manga and anime franchise before its arrival on Netflix, but its success has only grown with this new adaptation. According to the streaming platform, the series ranked sixth on its list of the 10 most watched television programs during the week of September 25 to October 1. The impressive thing is that this is the fifth consecutive week in which One Piece has remained in Netflix’s Top 10, accumulating a total of 28.4 million hours watched and 3.8 million visits until that week. Which is truly outrageous.

The story moves forward.

This success has been so impressive that Netflix has quickly confirmed a second season of the series. Production on One Piece season 2 is already underway, with the team of writers working hard to bring audiences more adventures in the pirate world. In addition, the creator of the original manga, Eiichiro Oda, announced that the charismatic character Tony Tony Chopper will join the cast in the second season, which undoubtedly excites fans of the series.

Chopper de One Piece

The first season of One Piece on Netflix has been acclaimed for its portrayal of the characters and its fidelity to the source material. Starring talented actors such as Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, the series has captivated fans old and new. The story follows Luffy on his search for a legendary treasure, as he forms a crew and faces challenges on the blue seas.

The live-action series has proven that the anime adaptation can succeed in the live-action world, and fans are looking forward to what the second season of One Piece will bring with it. For now, viewers can enjoy the first season on Netflix, a thrilling pirate adventure ride that has revitalized interest in this iconic franchise.