After the writers’ strike ended, the One Piece team is already working on its second season.

Luffy will soon return to Netflix.

One Piece was one of the best live-action adaptations that Netflix has made if we talk about anime. The quality and love with which it is being created and the commendable supervisory work of Eiichiro Oda have made fans fall in love with the first season. After a long time with the writers’ strike, the Netflix team has confirmed the start of production on season two with a great photo of the team.

The strike of scriptwriters and actors that was devastating Hollywood seems to have been forgotten, at least one of them, since that of the actors is still going on. However, with the writers back at work, series like One Piece can begin production of new episodes something that, logically, has made many of the followers happy. It looks like there won’t be much more delay.

One Piece already has a few seasons planned, it’s time to get to work

You read correctly, the live action of One Piece is already clear about the number of seasons it will take to adapt the great story to which Eiichiro Oda has given life. For now, that number is still far away, the first thing is to focus on the second season of the series and as you can see just below these lines, It seems that the team is already at it. At least that’s what the official count of the series.

As you have seen, everyone is already gathered for the magic to begin. If you are here, you have already seen the first season, so as you remember, at the end of it Smoker was introduced, who will become one of Luffy’s great rivals during the second season. For now it is not yet known what day you will be able to enjoy the new episodes, so you will have to be quite patient.

One of the news that fans of the series have also liked is the inclusion of Jamie Lee Curtis in the cast. Although at first it was only speculation and wishes of One Piece lovers, the showrunner of the series has confirmed that yes, Hiring this actress is among his plans. Without a doubt a more than incredible addition that will give it even more quality and audience, the Netflix adaptation is being a success and aims to continue increasing its success.

