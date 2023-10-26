It has been confirmed that this character who was believed to be dead is alive.

Episode 1079 of One Piece confirms that one of the characters many believed dead is found alive.

Of the different arcs of One Piece, Wano has been one of the most important in the seriessince this marked a before and after in the plot by giving incredible development to various relevant characters, who showed exponential growth that defined them as the face of the new era of piracy. In addition to this, many shocking moments were experienced during this saga, making it one of the most emotional and moving of the work.

Likewise, the Wano arc has been one of the ones that has featured the most deaths of notable characters, this being a detail that made this delivery more heartbreaking and shockingsince many know that Oda does not usually murder his characters, so this resource surprised fans, who witnessed the losses left by this fierce war.

However, recently, one piece anime confirmed that one of the characters believed to have died during the relentless battle at Onigashima is found alivea detail that has excited the followers.

The One Piece anime has confirmed that X Drake is alive

As we have already mentioned, Wano has been one of the best One Piece arcs, since this showed different nuances of Eiichiro Oda’s work and his characterswho fought a fierce battle against Kaido and his men to free this island from the tyranny of this pirate.

In fact, To defeat Kaido, Luffy and company had to create an alliance called Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai, which had several members of the Supernovas, among other individuals, who gave their all to stop the captain of the Beasts pirates and his henchmen. This battle resulted in several notable people died and others will be on the verge of death.

X Drake was one of the individuals who participated in this fierce battle, since this SWORD member was as an undercover agent, which is why he had joined Kaido’s ranks, fighting alongside him. However, in the middle of the battle he changed sides and decided to help Luffy and his company. However, Drake had to face fellow pirates, members of CP0, among others, so received a considerable amount of damage who left his life hanging by a thread.

Due to the great wounds that X Drake had in the battle, many left him for dead, since it was almost impossible to believe that he had survived, this being a mystery that the manga left behind. However, the One Piece anime confirmed that it survived to his wounds, effectively conveying that he was in a non-fatal condition.

The One Piece anime did an excellent job of convey and let it be known that X Drake was not in mortal danger and had survived his injuriessince the manga had left a huge suspense regarding the future of this pirate, who could be decisive in the coming events of the series.

Notably the One Piece anime has managed to make every scene and sequence of the Wano arc sublimesince they have managed to perfectly transmit every detail that Eiichiro Oda captured in the manga, making this saga more surprising and emotional than it already was.

Without a doubt, Confirmation of X Drake’s status was more significant in the anime than in the mangaas it clarified one of the fans’ biggest doubts regarding the fate of this character, since many thought that he had also died in Wano, given the way in which the manga told this scene.

