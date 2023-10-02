The great work of Eiichiro Oda leaves us week after week with a lot of content to analyze and theorize, to try to predict what is going to come soon in the great adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew in One Piece. This, without a doubt, is one of the most exciting practices in the community, and right now we have a key detail for it.

Be very careful when reading below, as spoilers will inevitably be mentioned that may compromise the experience, so if you do, do so at your own risk..

A few days after the publication of chapter 1094 of the mangathe previous chapter, 1093, left us with a situation that has caused a lot of talk on social networks in recent days.

One Piece: Chapter 1094 of the manga could reveal a long-awaited important situation

Here we put ourselves in the hands of PewPiece, one of the most famous One Piece ‘insiders’ on the current scene, who offers us many clues and details about each chapter of the manga before its publication date.

Comment the following: “In this chapter we observe the awakening of the Saturn Devil Fruit“. Some words that leave no one indifferent, although you always have to take all this information with a pinch of salt, just in case, PewPiece always gets it right with everything he comments on social networks. Several chapters ago in the manga, we could see to the silhouette of Saturn when they tried to stop Saboin Mary Geoise. Apparently, In this next episode that silhouette would be revealedoffering key information about this member of the Gorosei.

What opinions do you have about what could happen in the next chapter of One Piece? What do you think Saturn’s awakened fruit could be? We read you in the comments.

Via: PewPiece.