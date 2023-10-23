It’s been 25 years since the anime started! The One Piece franchise celebrates its birthday in style and with a beautiful video.

One Piece has celebrated the 25th anniversary of the anime. The acclaimed Japanese animated series is in the middle of a very special celebration as it commemorates his 25th birthday. Although the 25th anniversary of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga was recently celebrated, the anime series is set to honor a quarter century of exciting adventures with a series of significant projects. And all this under the cover of the brutal success that the live-action adaptation carried out by Netflix has had. A live action series that has left all viewers amazed.

The franchise is a phenomenon in the world of manga and anime. Initially, Eiichiro Oda’s manga debuted in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine 25 years ago. Since then, One Piece has become one of the most influential and beloved franchises in the history of Japanese animation.. The anime adaptation first aired in Japan in October 1999. And it has captivated audiences around the world with its captivating stories and memorable characters.

A celebration worthy of the franchise

On the occasion of the anime’s 25th anniversary, One Piece has announced a series of exciting events and projects to celebrate this special occasion.. The celebration has begun with a new broadcast of episodes that will air throughout, giving fans the opportunity to relive the adventures of Luffy and the Straw Hats crew. Additionally, a new tournament has been launched for the official trading card game. Look at this video they posted on X (Twitter):

However, Most excitingly, eight additional projects have been promised and will be announced at a later date.. These projects will certainly appeal to fans and give them more ways to enjoy the world of One Piece. The anime series is currently adapting the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, which is in its main arc and heading towards an exciting climax.