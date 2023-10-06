Netflix’s One Piece showrunner reveals Captain Smoker’s importance in season 2.

Matt Owens, the showrunner of the live-action adaptation of One Piece, has teased details about Captain Smoker’s role in the upcoming season 2 of the series. Additionally, he explained why they chose to hint at his appearance at the end of season 1.

It should be remembered that in the exciting final moments of One Piece season 1, fans could see a mysterious Captain Smoker looking at a ‘Wanted’ poster with Luffy’s image. This indicated that the Straw Hat Pirates’ next stop would be in Loguetown, where Smoker will make his first appearance in the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s famous work.

This is how the showrunner explains it.

In an interview with DL, Matt Owens shared his excitement for the character of Smoker and the importance of his anticipated appearance in season 2:

“Smoker is a very popular character who reappears throughout the manga at various times. He’s someone who I thought people would love to make fun of, knowing what comes with him. And it seems that he has overcome himself well.”

“I love that kind of stuff. I love a label that can give you a good preview for people who might be new to the adaptation, and for the fans, for the people who know, it’s like a rabid excitement. They know who it is. “They know what that means, they are excited to see it and start wondering how we are going to play this character and how we are going to develop the role of him in the future.”

A powerful character with very high morality.

Captain Smoker’s role in One Piece season 2 will be fundamental, as it will be the next challenge that Luffy and his crew will face on their journey to the Grand Line. In the original manga, Smoker is a hard-nosed marine who operates out of Loguetown to prevent pirates from crossing from the East Blue to the Grand Line. His encounters with the Straw Hat Pirates add an extra layer of excitement and challenge to his journey.

Netflix’s One Piece season 2

Smoker’s inclusion in season 2 highlights the series’ intention to conclude the East Blue Saga before delving into the Alabasta Saga. Although Smoker does not play a major role in the majority of the Alabasta saga, he plays a significant role in its final arc. This suggests that the live-action version could give him a more prominent role in the next season.

Smoker is an iconic character in One Piece due to his perseverance in pursuing the Straw Hat Pirates. Although his highlight in the manga occurs during the Alabasta Saga, his appearance in season 2 will mark the beginning of a deeper exploration of the world beyond the East Blue.

It will be interesting to see which actor plays him in the live-action One Piece.