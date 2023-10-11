Jewelry Bonney anticipates her revenge against the World Government.

The Future Island arc has brought with it incredible moments that have heralded a monumental change in the plot of One Piecesince a large part of the events that occurred in Egghead They have been decisive for the new direction that history will take, which will finally focus on the events that occurred in the past, providing greater context for these mysteries.

Egghead, Dr. Vegapunk’s island, has been the scene of a chaotic environment that has worsened with the development of the plot.since a vast number of Marines and Admirals have arrived at this place to finish off the prominent scientist who became a target of the World Governmentwhich is why they are determined to put an end to it at any cost.

However, it is well known that Dr. Vegapunk has not been alone in this odyssey, since The Straw Hats and Jewelry Bonney are here providing their support to the scientist., because they know that he has very valuable information that could be used to unmask the World Government. But this is not all, since during the development of the most recent events it has been seen that Bonney could be preparing to get his big revenge against the Gorosei.

Bonney could have his long-awaited revenge against the World Government

Of the different arcs of One Piece, the current one has been crucial for the development of the plot, since Oda has not been shy when it comes to revealing relevant information and addressing major enigmas. that the series contained from the beginning, explaining in greater detail some of these secrets, which have served to confirm some theories about its characters.

In addition, The most recent chapters of the One Piece manga have been packed with a lot of action which confirm that the series has entered its final stretch, since the World Government has made a move and has decided to personally go for Vegapunk, being Saint Jaygarcia Saturn the one in charge of carrying out this important mission.

The chaotic scenario that has developed in Egghead has increased tension on both sides, as the Marines are laying siege to this place. to the point of cornering Bonney. However, Vegapunk goes to the rescue of the young pirate, so orders the Pacifists to kill all the Marines on the island. However, this order was withdrawn by Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, who appears unexpectedly, revealing his true appearance and powers.

The arrival of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has shocked everyone present, because the aura it transmits causes a great impact on the place. However, the appearance of this member of the Gorosei awakens some memories in Bonney, who boldly and recklessly He rushes towards him, burying a sword in his chest.this action being part of Jewelry’s long-awaited revengesince he wants to make them pay for all the damage caused to Kuma, his father.

One Piece has been preparing the moment for Bonney’s great revengesince the pirate came to Egghead with the purpose of getting answers from Vegapunk regarding what happened to Same to you, since it was not explained how the former Shichibukai ended in such a deplorable way. However, in this place she seems to have found her father’s memories, which led her to declare the World Government as her target.

It should be noted that Bonney’s reckless feat has been very surprising, since shows all the thirst for revenge that the young pirate hassince the shape Saint Jaygarcia’s monstrous Saturn is so powerful and intimidating that some of the Marines lost their lives just by seeing him.

Bonney’s revenge has finally taken place, as the young pirate did not hesitate to attack this fearsome member of the Five Elderswhich, despite receiving the attack directly, it is likely that it has not suffered any type of damage, since at first glance it can be seen that it is a very powerful entity that will put everyone present in Egghead in great trouble.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing see how Bonney’s action could consummate his revengesince the young pirate could use the powers of her Devil Fruit to modify the age of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn or if this villain takes things to another level and defeats her just by looking at her.

