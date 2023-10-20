The flashback to Gol D. Roger’s battle in God Valley could be very close to being revealed.

It is well known that The plot of One Piece contains a vast amount of mysteries that have been the subject of interest among fans., who have been waiting for more than 1,000 chapters for the mangaka to address these enigmas. However, the wait is over, since Eiichiro Oda has decided to make the most recent arc one of the most extensive in terms of information.

One of the great mysteries of One Piece is the God Valley incidentsince the few details that have been shown about this have let us know that this was one of the fiercest battles that changed the course of history, ushering in a new era in the world of piracy. But despite the importance of this event, many details of this event were never revealed, which gave rise to many doubts within the fandom.

However, that is about to change, since, after a long time, The series has finally revealed part of the events that occurred in the God Valley incidentanticipating one of Gol D. Roger’s most epic battlessince many fans have been waiting for this amazing moment that could answer many of the big questions of the series.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #1095 of the One Piece manga.

One Piece could be about to show Gol D. Roger’s battle in God Valley

In the different One Piece sagas, brief details have been given about one of the most disturbing enigmas of the series, since many want to know exactly what happened in the God Valley incidentsince this is one of the greatest mysteries of the work, after the Empty Century and, they will finally have the opportunity to do so, since the most recent chapter of the manga has focused on this controversial event that will provide more details about this event.

As we have already mentioned, The One Piece manga has been offering very important revelations in recent chapters which have allowed fans to have a better context of the events that occurred in the past, as part of these events has been lightly explored, including the dark truth of God Valley, and the tragic past of Bartholomew Kuma, which is closely linked with this famous incident that changed history.

And the most recent chapter has prepared the ground to anticipate the long-awaited flashback of God Valleywhich will show the surprising Roger’s battle against the Rocks Piratesbecause in this episode a memory from 38 years ago was shown that gives a brief prelude to the events that occurred on this island that was the site of one of the most important confrontations in the series.

Little is known about the God Valley incident.so the details that have been released about this island recently They anticipate the flashback of the mythical battle starring Gol D. Rogerwhich changed the balance of power in the series, since many of the details of this event were erased from history by the World Government, which has made what happened at this site one of the greatest mysteries of One Piece.

Notably The flashback to the God Valley incident will reveal what exactly happened with Rocks D. Xebecwell The fate of the feared pirate is one of the greatest mysteries of the series, as well as the origin and motivations of this individual, so this battle will answer many of the fandom’s unknowns and will give an abysmal development to the plot.

Without a doubt, Chapter 1095 of the manga set the stage for Roger’s battle flashbackthis being one of the most anticipated moments by fans, because finally You will be able to find out what happened during this fightand how Roger and Garp ended up joining forces to defeat Rocks and company, since this detail raised a series of very interesting questions.

