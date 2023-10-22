We’re back one more day, with more content for all One Piece lovers. We know that Eiichiro Oda’s popular work is always making waves, even from the moment it was published. But since then it hasn’t stopped, and these weeks we have very special content due to everything that has been revealed regarding Saturn and the events of God Valley.

As I always warn, you have to be very careful when reading below, as there are spoilers. If you do it, always under your responsibility. The information presented is updated up to chapter 1095 of the manga.

One Piece: All the characters who could have participated in the “God Valley Incident”

Current Cast of God Valley!! #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/OTGGob6jqC — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) October 16, 2023

There are many people who are working these days to gather as much information as possible about this incident, what we already know and what it could be. For this reason, one of the content creators who wanted to join this exciting adventure was none other than New World Artur. He has devised a table with all the possible characters that may have participated in this important event that changed the course of the history of One Piece.

Obviously, this character table is something that can be modified in the future, as Oda provides more information. It is based on what we know until chapter 1095 of the manga.

What do you think of the characters who have a question mark? We read you in the comments.

Fuente: NewWorldArtur.