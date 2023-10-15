There are several Straw Hat Pirates who have devil fruit powers.

One Piece Devil Fruits Are One of the Rarest and Most Powerful Items in the World

The Straw Hat Pirates crew are one of the most famous and powerful bands from the world of One Piece, the manga and anime created by Eiichiro Oda. Its captain, Monkey D. Luffy, has a dream of becoming the Pirate King and finding the legendary treasure known as the “One Piece”. However, it is not an easy task and he has had to recruit several colleagues who They also have objectives to join the adventure.

Well, several of the members of this crew They have consumed some types of devil fruits, which has been key to their having superhuman abilities with which they can defend from enemies that roam the seas. Of course, powers are something that characterizes each of the protagonists of this story, so in this article, we show you which characters have ingested these mysterious fruits.

Which Straw Hat Pirates ate devil fruits?

Between the members of the Straw Hats, there are four who have the special characteristic of having eaten some of the most powerful devil fruits. Below, I leave you the list of each of them and what fruits they have consumed for develop your skills.

Monkey D. Luffy – Gomu Gomu no Mi

When he was a child, Luffy accidentally ate the Gomu Gomu fruit, which gave him the ability to stretch his body as if it were made of rubber. Thanks to this power, he is able to carry out devastating attacks with their fists, feet and other parts of their body, as well as resist impacts and bullets. At the same time, Luffy has developed advanced techniques that allow you to increase your strengthspeed and stamina, such as his Gear 2, Gear 3, Gear 4 and Gear 5 transformations.

Tony Tony Chopper – Hito Hito no Mi

Chopper is the only one non-human memberWell, he is a reindeer and that is because he ate the Hito Hito fruit, which gave him the ability to transform into a hybrid between human and reindeer. With this ability he can adapt to different situations and fight, since he has created pills called Rumble Ball with which he can access seven other ways different with different advantages and disadvantages.

Nico Robin – Hana Hana no Mi

This article introduces the archeology specialist of the Straw Hats crew and the only one who managed escape from Ohara Island, where Poneglyphs were investigated, ancient rocks that reveal the real history of the world. This member has la fruta Work Work, which grants him the ability to make parts of his body appear anywhere he can see or touch. Robin uses this ability to access unreachable sites, read Poneglyphs, generate replicas of itself and struggle with these attributes.

Brook – Yomi Yomi no Mi

Brook is the Straw Hats musician and the oldest of the group. He is a living skeleton who ate the Yomi Yomi fruit, which gave him the ability to revive once after dying. However, his body decomposed during his absence and only his skeleton remained. Brook uses this power to deceive your enemies, escape from dangerous situations and fight with your sword and your music. Furthermore, he has discovered that he can separate your soul from your body and use it to explore or attack.

