Planeta Cómic brings us the volume where the Wano war ends and a great era begins in One Piece

One Piece It is one of the greatest epics of 21st century literature, it is not the first time I have said it and believe me I will continue saying it. The manga created by Eiichiro Oda In 1997 it has been sweeping all bookstores in the world and increasing the number of fans of Luffy and his crew. In Spain, Comic Planet He has been publishing this enormously long manga for almost 20 years that has given readers so much joy. This summer the publisher published volume 104 of the collection, a volume that marks a before and after in the work.

One Piece: The End of Wano

In the number 103 we see how Kid y Law defeat Big Momone of the Four Emperors (Yonko) that govern the The new World. In addition, we were able to see the new power-up of Luffythe Fifth Gearsomething that turns the highest authority of the world upside down. World Government. In volume 104 we reach the end of the war of Hereit only remained to be seen if Luffy will be able to defeat the Kaido, another of the emperors and the most powerful creature in the world. As you can imagine, the result is predictable, although the way in which it will happen is not, which is spectacular.

The news that the country of Here has been released reaches all corners of the world, but the most shocking thing has to do with the defeat of part of the Emperors of the Seathe fine balance that this group generated with the World Government It falters and generates true chaos throughout the world. But not only that, the fall of two Yonko It means that two other pirates will occupy their space, which creates even more chaos. I won’t say who the new ones are Yonkobut I assure you that it is a real surprise.

The world is not only in chaos due to the events of Onigashimahe Revolutionary Army commanded by the father of Luffy, Dragony Sabo, are gaining strength and notoriety in all seas. All this is told in a few vignettes, as something informative, since what this manga really focuses on is Here.

After the war, the country of the samurai is finally liberated and will once again be governed by the Clan Kozuki, which entails a great change in the country. And as usual after a great adventure, the protagonists organized a huge party, but it is possible that an unwanted guest will try to crash the celebration. On the other hand, we will have more clues related to the Empty Centuryancestral weapons and Foneglyphic Rivermaking it clear that the end of One Piece is near. In addition, we will have the presence of one of the most mysterious and beloved characters in the work.

Oda once again shows that he has no problem introducing incredible fights, comedy, drama and emotional moments in just a few pages. The closing of the saga Here It could not end in a more pleasant way, the saga may not have been able to maintain a high level at all times, but the outcome seen in the volume should leave everyone satisfied.

The drawing quality is still very good. Oda He continues to demonstrate his enormous talent and originality in his designs, showing spectacular vignettes, especially the largest ones, where you can see many small details. It is true that the finishing of some vignettes could have been done much better, but luckily there are very specific moments where these drawings will be seen.

The Planeta Comics edition of One Piece No. 104

Like the entire collection, Comics Planet publishes this volume with a format similar to Japanese, a Tankobonrustic with dust jacket with flaps with a measurement of 11,1 x 17,7 cm. It is true that they may not be the best measurements, especially for the splash pages, but we are dealing with a collection that began in 2004 and it would not make sense to start changing the sizes of the volumes. Removing this, the layout (even with the measurements there is no problem to read), the printing and the translation are still good. The volume is available for a price of €8.50.

One Piece #104 is the end of an era and the beginning of something new. The end of the amazing Wano arc is tremendous and prepares the reader for a new stage like never before seen in One Piece. The protagonists reach the big leagues where even more dangerous challenges await them and where it didn’t take them long to fulfill all their dreams. Even though he hasn’t stopped since 1997, Eiichiro Oda once again shows that there is no one who can overshadow him and One Piece.

One Piece nº 104

Author: Eiichiro Oda

Editorial: Comic Planet

Format: Rustic with dust jacket with flaps

Measurements: 11.1 x 17.7 cm

Pages: 184 black and white pages

ISBN: 978-84-1140-175-3

Precio: 8,50 €

Synopsis: It has been 20 long years under the rule of Kaido and Orochi. Is it possible to liberate the country of Wano after so many hardships and make its people smile again? The weight falls on Luffy’s big fist! The climax of the Wano Country arc has arrived!

Here you have a story about pirates looking for the great treasure, the One Piece!!