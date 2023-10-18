One Piece has left a considerable legacy within the manga and anime industry, and recently thanks to the proposal and good work of Netflix (following the guidelines of Eiichiro Oda who always remained very interested in the project), they have given the jump to the series. The Netflix Live Action adaptation has a great support from the general public and also from the One Piece community. However, even though this time Netflix has remained very close to the original material, we cannot help but see that there are some differences with respect to the anime. In this article we will cover this topic in full.

Characters are introduced differently in both versions of One Piece

There are things that change with respect to the anime when it comes to presenting the characters. In part it is understandable since you cannot make a product that is a carbon copy of the other. However, From Netflix they have managed to maintain the original essence of all the characters, despite initially representing them differently than how they appear in the anime, and an example of this would be Luffy himself. In the original adaptation, we first see him emerging from a barrel while For example, we see Zoro for the first time when he is captured by the Navy..

And they are not the only characters that debut differently than in the anime. This however It is not an impediment to being able to enjoy the series from the beginning to the last bars.

The fight scenes are now more direct and do not extend as much as in the manga/anime

This is something that is mainly due to the fact that in the anime, the fights were extended to fill in gaps and further extend the duration of a subplot, a specific arc, and a confrontation between characters. We already know that Toei Animation likes to expand on its projects. Netflix, on the other hand, does not have this desire, nor the permission to expand so much. Hence, the fights in Live Action (although they are still visually incredible and spectacular), are much more direct than in the anime. Something logical and understandable if we analyze it from the point of view of production differences between both projects.

The meeting between Luffy and Nami is no longer as comical as in the One Piece anime

In the anime, the first time they meet is a clash that leads to something very comical, in the series they wanted to change the style to make it more “surprising” and less humorous. This is a narrative point of view that could be understoodtaking into account that in the Live Action Nami has a calmer role than in the anime, and she is perceived as calmer and even serious than her namesake in the Toei Animation production.

The pinwheel in the head is no longer

This is a detail that most have perhaps overlooked, and that boils down to something that is aesthetic but that carries a powerful meaning behind it. We are talking about Genzo, a character who in the anime has a kind of pinwheel on his head as a sign of affection towards Nami, who was a daughter to him. This in Live Action We cannot perceive it in such a symbolic way since it does not have the mythical grinder.a detail that may be due to aesthetic or design issues on the part of Netflix.

Live Action is adapted to a more general audience (omission of several comic scenes from the anime)

We see this practically very constantly throughout the Netflix series. The Live Action although presents comic moments, has reduced them a lot compared to the anime. This is a premeditated decision, since it seems that the Netflix production also wants catch another type of audience, and this does not necessarily have to be bad. It is simply a script decision that has not prevented the Live Action from feeling like a real One Piece.

Something that taking into account the company history, and Oda’s first statements, more than one doubted.

A darker tone that suits Live Action very well

At this point we must clarify that both anime and Live Action have hard moments. But Netflix’s decision to do most of the action scenes at night It has been surprisingly good to production. This gives it a touch more mature and darker to the plot, since in the anime many of these combat scenes happen during the day. Due to lighting issues and because a series with real people is not the same as a completely animated and drawn production.

Luffy’s town changes greatly compared to the anime

This is a detail that the most experienced and fans of Eiichiro Oda’s manga/anime will surely have caught on the first time. And Luffy’s town is presented as a port activity town in Live-action, while in the anime its location is more focused on the countryside, agriculture and the more interior rural lifestyle. It’s not exactly a change that clashes with the history of One Piece at all.but a notable one with respect to the original material.

The theft of the map of the Great Maritime Route

This is something that perhaps even anime fans have not seen at the time. And in the Netflix Live Action this map, so important to the plot, is found in Buggy’s treasure. On the contrary in Toei production, this map appears as the sailors’ own possession. Nami has to team up with Luffy to steal it, giving more depth to each character. This is lost in the Netflix adaptation.

East Blue has several fallen in Live Action

This point is not to say if something is better or worse, it is merely informative. And the fact is that Netflix’s Live Action in its first season wanted to cover a total of 95 chapters of the manga in just 8 chapters. Inevitably this has led to the script having to do without some characters from the arco de East Blue, something that has already been reported. An example of these absent characters would be: Johnny, Yosaku, Momo and Mohji. The implementation of the 7 Warlords of the Sea.

That feeling of spaciousness is lost in part due to the script of One Piece’s Live Action

This is something that has generated some controversy, although not exclusively in the bad sense of the word. And because of the reductions and cuts in the Live Action scriptthat feeling of being in a world with hundreds of characters, journeys, locations and subplots (and what follows), has been lost. The Live Action plot is more flexible and eliminates much of the content that we saw in the anime, mainly for reasons of covering enough in the fewest possible chapters.

This does not mean that Netflix production It is amazing and we highly recommend it.