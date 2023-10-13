On Friday morning a man stabbed three people in a school in Arras, a city located about fifty kilometers south of Lille, in northern France: a police source quoted by the AFP news agency said that a teacher was was killed while two other people were injured, including one – a police officer – seriously. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin wrote on X (Twitter) that the person suspected of carrying out the attack has been arrested.

The reasons for the attack are currently unknown. Police told AFP the situation was under control. French television BFMTV added that the brother of the alleged attacker was also arrested, who according to local media is around twenty years old and a former student of the school. French President Emmanuel Macron and Education Minister Gabriel Attal have said they will visit the school in the afternoon.