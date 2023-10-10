Although, as always, the ball is in the court of the most important managers of the company.

Rayman Legends is the latest main game we have received from this well-known franchise.

Join the conversation

Many times when we talk about Ubisoft we tend to only mention Assassin’s Creed, or at most the Tom Clancy games, but this French company has given us many more franchises with great games. In this case we could mention that one of its most recognized sagas worldwide is Rayman, which has given us some of the best platforms in history, but unfortunately it is also one of the most forgotten. Do you remember what happened with Prince of Persia and Assassin’s Creed? Well, exactly the same thing ended up happening to Rayman with the Rabbids, and these strange rabbits took center stage from the main saga, to such an extent that it practically disappeared.

Now, Davide Soliani, known mainly for having been the director of Mario + Rabbids He has expressed that he would like to work on a new Rayman game in an interview with Nintendo Everything. In it he points out all the reasons why he would love to work on this project, also pointing out that if he had the opportunity, he himself “I’d be crazy not to take advantage of it”. All of this is based on the lack of realism in these games, which gives rise to the developer’s imagination.

“If I had the chance, I’d be crazy not to take it. I mean, Rayman is the kind of game that has no realistic elements. And since there’s no realism, everything you create in the game comes from your fantasy and the team’s fantasy “And so, (everything) from a chair to a table to an enemy to the environment is an art form, it’s creating something from scratch.”

Of course, the decision to give the green light to the project or not corresponds to the directors of Ubisoft, and not to this renowned director, but at least it is pleasant to know that someone of such importance within the company considers that it would be a good idea to bring a new game in this franchise.

No new Rayman in a decade

Just during this same year, 2023, a decade has passed since the launch of Rayman Legends, the last great title in this renowned Ubisoft franchise, which is recognized as one of the best games in history, as well as one of the most outstanding releases that This French company has offered us.

Even with these, since then we have only seen Rayman in a few cameos, so It is assumed that the franchise has died or is in a vegetative state.

Join the conversation