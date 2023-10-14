Steven Maeda has highlighted the great importance that Eiichiro Oda had in the live action of One Piece.

Undoubtedly, The live action of One Piece achieved its goal, as it was a resounding success which has marked a before and after in the segment of live adaptations, since due to the impact it had, many other franchises have been animated again and they have decided to make their own live action, being Yū Yū Hakushothe next premiere at the door.

Likewise, although a few weeks have passed since the premiere of the live action One Piece, this still gives a lot to talk aboutsince they have come to light various very hilarious anecdotes regarding the production of this project, which have caused a lot of emotion in fans.

But this is not all, since Steven Maeda, Showrunner del live action de One Piecerecently revealed the importance that Eiichiro Oda had in the projectletting you know what it was like to work with the renowned mangaka, who is characterized by being very meticulous and demanding.

Steven Maeda highlights the importance that Eiichiro Oda had in the live action of One Piece

It is well known that Eiichiro Oda was very involved in the production of the One Piece live actionsince every detail of this project was duly supervised and approved by the mangaka, since he tried to make each scene a faithful replica of the original story.

The success of the One Piece live action is due to the great work that Oda did by supervising that every detail and scene was done correctly, since this mangaka is very demanding and meticulous when developing his work.

In fact, Steven Maeda, showrunner del live action de One Pieceduring an interview for the media ComicBookhighlighted the importance of Eiichiro Oda in the project, letting it be known that The mangaka did invaluable work so that this work had the enormous success it achieved in a very short time.. Likewise, Maeda also highlighted that it is not easy to work with Oda, as they had some disagreements behind the scenes.

In this interview, Steven Maeda highlighted the fundamental contribution of Eiichiro Oda to the projectcommenting the following:

“It was incredibly valuable to have him and it wasn’t easy. It’s a challenge. He’s very opinionated and he’s right about a lot of what he says. So we tried to follow that as best we could. But it’s also an episode, an episode. It’s a season of television instead of 85 manga chapters. Television has its own ebb and flow, so at first it was a thought about how to best tell the story of the East Blue saga in a standalone eight-episode season that would feel as if “It had a beginning and an end and gave you a lot of world-building and epic action and then really hit the heart of the emotions too.”

Maeda also highlighted the vision he had to make the live action flow perfectly without damaging any details of the manga, adding the following:

“The most important thing for us was to get it right. So not so much that it was a one-on-one of the manga because who wants to see a one-on-one adaptation? I don’t want to work on that, but rather try to figure out how to take the manga and really expand it, pull some things forward, push others back and make it feel like a season of television, but also feel like it’s being faithful to the manga.”

Steven Maeda’s statements highlight the importance that Eiichiro Oda had in making the live action a successbecause although it was not easy to keep up with the mangaka, everyone agreed to provide quality work that clearly ended up making viewers fall in love with him.

The success of One Piece’s live action was so great that the second season of the live adaptation has already been confirmed, which will bring with it new adventures and characters that will make this project even more interesting, since Tony Tony Chopper will be the next member who will join Luffy on his exciting travels.

