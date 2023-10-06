After a first half of 2023 with a labor market convulsed by massive layoffs in Big Tech, the final stretch of the year is faced with a more hopeful scenario with plans to create new jobs.

KPMG is one of the Big Four, the name given to the four largest consulting firms in the world. The company has reinforced its commitment to Spain with the expansion of its workforce at the Zaragoza headquarters and growth plans for 2026.

250 new jobs in three years. A decade ago, the international consulting firm arrived in Zaragoza to build its Quality and Efficiency Center (CCE), a project that began with 13 positions. The company has announced its plans to increase the staff of this center in the Aragonese capital for the coming years, going from the 500 employees it currently has to 750 positions, increasing by 250 new positions until 2026.

At the moment, the hiring rate is reaching cruising speed since between September and so far in October the consulting firm has added 90 people to its staff. The new members of the staff come from FP degrees in Administration and Finance or from university degrees.

Ten years betting on Zaragoza. With the reinforcement of its staff, the Quality and Efficiency Center, the company reinforces its presence in Spain. With the new hires, the Zaragoza center is the third KPMG office with the largest staff in Spain, only behind the Madrid and Barcelona offices.

“We want Aragon to be a territory in which everyone who wants to launch a project has all the tools to make it successful,” Mar Vaquero, second vice president and Minister of Economy of the Government of Aragon, told Heraldo.

Commitment to technology and local talent. KPMG’s strategy for the Zaragoza center is very focused on technological development. This center provides technology, cybersecurity, application development and financial services, being the Spanish-speaking center of the largest firm in the world and one of the main ones in Europe.

For this reason, the consulting firm has been in favor of collaborating with the Administration to promote training initiatives with universities and training centers for these areas, and attract local talent, preventing them from having to emigrate to other communities or countries in search of opportunities.

Confidence in Spain despite sanctions. KPMG is one of the four large consulting firms, along with EY, PwC and Deloitte, which are subject to disciplinary proceedings from the Ministry of Labor for failure to record the working hours and overtime worked by employees. The fines claimed by the Administration exceed 1.4 million euros together, mitigated by the regularization of Social Security contributions made by the consulting firms investigated.

In addition, the investigation helped the consulting firms sit down with unions and worker representatives to improve the base salary of the workers, in line with the millionaire total turnover of the consulting firms, which, without a doubt, will provide a salary improvement for the new employees of the KPMG headquarters in Zaragoza.

Imagen | Flickr (Line Ørstavik)