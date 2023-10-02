WWE 2K22 will no longer allow offline play starting next January 3, something that PlayStation Plus players have received with great anger.

The October 2023 PlayStation Plus Essentials games are now just hours away from being available for download on PS5 and PS4. In this way, all those subscribed to the Sony service will be able to claim The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 y Weird West to discover what these new proposals have to offer for the platform’s catalog. On the other hand, the first video game that will arrive on the service in the month of November has also been confirmed. However, there are other changes that are not very well received.

And, although on this occasion it is not a measure of Sony itself, the climate of frustration that exists around the service since the price increase has clouded the situation even more. It’s all because WWE 2K22, one of the most played titles on PlayStation Plus, will deactivate the offline mode starting next January 3, making it practically unplayable. 2K Games’ response has been that Maybe it’s the perfect time to upgrade to WWE 2K23something that PlayStation players have not liked at all.

Through the Reddit forums, players are expressing disbelief at the movement, since The WWE license had never required updating to the next title, so it is a move that is angering the community. At the moment, PlayStation has not commented on the departure of WWE 2K22 from the service, so we will have to see what measures are taken in this regard.

16 games disappear from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in October 2023

On the other hand, what we do know are the 16 games that will leave PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in October 2023, which They are the ones you can see in the following listsince they appear in the Last Chance section of the subscription service.

AstebreedClouds & Sheep 2Far Cry 4Far Cry 5GAL*GUNVOLT BURSTGoosebumps: The GameINSIDELIMBONARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKERThe CrewThe MediumThe QuarryTorqueLYakuza 3 RemasteredYakuza 4 RemasteredYakuza 5 Remastered

The games on this list will remain on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium until next October 17so you will have to play them before the aforementioned date.

