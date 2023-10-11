In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen breaks records on Prime Day with an unbeatable offer. This device promises to transform your television experience with 4K quality and surround sound.

There are many ways to give your television a technological upgrade and one of the most popular is using an Android TV Box. These small devices transform any television into a true smart entertainment center. Basically, if you have a television without smart functions or you want to enhance the ones it already has, this is the gadget you are looking for.

But, not all TV Boxes are the same, and Xiaomi, a brand known for offering cutting-edge technology at affordable prices, has launched its Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen. And here’s the good news: it’s on sale on Prime Day at a price that will make you wonder if it’s a mistake! Neither more nor less than 49.99 euros. A saving of 20 euros!

Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen

More than just a TV Box

The main reason not to miss this offer is the image quality that this device offers: 4K Ultra HD. The images are so detailed and vibrant that you will feel immersed in them.

And to further enhance quality, it has Dolby Vision y HDR10+guaranteeing a sharp image regardless of lighting conditions, with brightness, contrast and color that surpass what you have seen before.

Immersive sound and exceptional user experience

Another of the strong points of this gadget is the sound. Incorporates Dolby Atmos y DTS-HD, two technologies that turn your living room into a movie theater. Who needs to go to the movies when you have sound that literally surrounds you and offers you an immersive experience without leaving home?

But a TV Box is not only about image and sound, the user experience is also vital. This is where the powerful processor and high-performance GPU come into play. With 2 GB RAM and 8 GB ROMthe experience is fluid.

And yes, the heart of this TV Box is a quad core CPU that guarantees exceptional performance, turning your television into the entertainment platform you always dreamed of.

Furthermore, it brings with it Google TV, which brings you movies, shows, apps, subscriptions, and much more. Everything organized for you, with recommendations based on your tastes, making it easier and faster to choose what to see.

Little things that make a difference

The details are what separate a good product from an exceptional product. The Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen incorporates Bluetooth de 360° and infrared remote control. The advantage? Access your favorite content from any angle and control the power and volume of your TV or sound bar with a single control.

Finally, its black design and 3 year warranty They make this offer even more tempting. If you were looking for the perfect time to improve your television experience, this Prime Day is your chance!

Don’t wait any longer and take advantage of this unique offer. And remember, the products on sale during Prime Day fly by and can only be taken advantage of with an Amazon Prime account, and it would be a shame if you were left without one of the best TV Boxes on the market at a ridiculous price. Run and get yours!

