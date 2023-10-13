Diablo 4 players are very flirtatious and that is why we ask to be able to customize our character in Sanctuary as much as possible. Blizzard has answered one of our questions about the content of season 2.

Diablo 4 It will premiere its season 2 in a few days. Blizzard is preparing to release a good amount of content on October 17 and the creative team is finalizing preparations for the big moment…

We have been lucky enough to be able to chat with part of this development team who has been working on all the new features that the Season of Blood will bring to Diablo 4 and thus be able to resolve some of the community’s doubts.

While it is true that some content has already been defined, such as a few quality of life improvements, we also wanted to ask Blizzard about several of the features most in demand by players since launch.

Everyone well combed within Diablo 4

In a group chat with Joseph Piepiora (associate game director), Andy Lomerson (lead season artist) and Chris Klepac (senior mission designer) we wanted to delve into game customization.

Exactly We have asked if season 2 will allow our character to change his hairstyle. once we are in Sanctuary. This is one of the most requested functions for a long time by those looking to customize their class in a different way.

Unfortunately, the developers commented that this option would not be available with the arrival of the Season of Blood, although they are fully aware that this detail that may seem insignificant is something that many want to see in the game.

Lomerson pointed out that we will see more cosmetic bundles that will expand the hairstyle catalog in the future, but that at the moment the option as such will not be implemented. Nevertheless, we still hold out hope.

And they have assured us that They are working on it so that users can have a much more personal and unique class and that in the future we will see improvements within this field. Piepiora clarified that Blizzard’s goal is to give the community more options.

Now we just have to wait for all that to arrive. We’ll start with next week’s new content. For now, Season 2 of Diablo 4 makes it “much more fun to play,” two game developers have noted.

As for other news, you can now prepare other builds for Diablo 4, because season 2 is going to make changes to classes, items and weapons.