It is seen that Epic Games Store wanted to start warming up the engines for the imminent Halloween celebration. Thanks to its weekly promotion, with which it invites us to download a couple of video games completely free, we will have the opportunity to get a pure and simple horror title and another that will become ours forever without paying a single cent for them .

The most important this week is The Evil Within, which will allow you to save the 20 euros it costs if you access this page, but you can also take Eternal Threads from this other link. The deadline to redeem them will end October 26which means that you have seven days ahead of you to add them to your library in this digital store.

Eternal Threads

This narrative adventure stars an agent in charge of fixing corruption in the time stream, who must investigate six people who died in a house fire. The gameplay allows you to explore the decisions that each of them have made and modify them through several timelines, which will also affect their consequences with multiple endings that can be changed as many times as you want.

The Evil Within

Shinji Mikami, the father of works like Resident Evil 4, is behind this great and spooky survival horror adventure. Detective Sebastián Castellanos will try to investigate the mystery behind a multiple murder that will lead him to a world of terror where resources are tremendously limited and is inhabited by all kinds of horrors and traps, causing death to lurk behind every corner.

In VidaExtra | The 26 best free video games you can play right now