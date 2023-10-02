Android TV Boxes are useful for resurrecting an old television and installing Android applications easily. Xiaomi sells one that has been among the most beloved for years.

Of all the products that Xiaomi sells in Spain, there is one that has been training in Amazon’s top sales intermittently for several years now, its Android TV Box, one of the most complete of all. This occurs simply because there has not always been a great availability of units and at times they have been completely sold out.

Now things have changed and for several weeks Not only can you buy the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Generation, but it has also dropped in price about 50 euros. It is much cheaper than it was a few months ago, when there was much less stock.

The secret of Xiaomi’s Android TV Box is that it is cheap, but also that there are few well-known brands competing in a sector that has a lot of pull. Maybe Nvidia with its Shield TV, although they cost much more money because they are already high-end devices.

Mi Box S comes with Android 8.1, is easy to use, allows voice searches and has Chromecast to offer you multimedia content on your television for the whole family.

Another option to buy it at a good price from AliExpress, which sells it in Plaza, its marketplace with a warehouse in Spain, so in just about three days you could have your purchase at home without any further problems.

Amazon also ships from Spain and delivery for Prime members is almost always in just 24 hours, even if what you do is take advantage of the free trial month, something that would be a good idea now that Prime Day in October is approaching, set for the 10th and 11th of said month.

Android TV Boxes have one main functionality: you connect them via HDMI to the television and you forget about the operating system that the manufacturer uses, which is almost certainly old and slow.

If, for example, you have a 4K television that looks and sounds good but is starting to have slowness, errors or storage problems, it is time to take the step for an Android TV Box or a Fire TV Stick, for example.

This way you can continue installing applications, updating them and also enjoying your television, which will work like a shot for a few more years, and that is appreciated.

In the case of the Xiaomi TV Box S it not only has Ultra HD, but Dolby Vision, Audio, HDR 10 and more or less constant software updates, and best of all: access to the repertoire of Google TV applications.

