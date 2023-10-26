Will we see Skyrim systems in The Elder Scrolls 6? The chief designer of the popular Bethesda game is clear that the progression system will be present in the new installment of the saga.

Skyrim has marked an entire generation. One of the best-selling and most famous games in video game history is still present more than a decade after its launch, but now many are looking at its heir: The Elder Scrolls 6.

We know that The Elder Scrolls VI has already passed the pre-production phase, but little else has been said since Bethesda. There are thousands of fans waiting for news and thanks to a company veteran who has spoken about the game we have been able to extract some information.

In an interview that pointed out that we won’t see anything about The Elder Scrolls 6 until six months before its release, the lead designer of Skyrim. However, he himself has dared to comment on some aspects that we could have in this new installment.

Speaking to Minmaxx, former design director Bruce Nesmith, who worked on Skyrim and Starfield until his departure from Bethesda in 2021, commented on his impressions of the development of the always-awaited The Elder Scrolls 6.

The Elder Scrolls 6 could inherit aspects of Skyrim

He commented that Skyrim’s level system could also be in the new installment, in an improved form, of course. It is not intended that the skill trees and the different branches are there, but something is inherited from all this.

“Throughout the entire Skyrim magic system I convinced Todd to let me start from scratch, and he trusted me enough to do it. There will probably still be traces of it in number six.“Nesmith noted.

“That whole ‘You’re doing it to get better’ thing… while that wasn’t my only idea, I had a big hand in it… That will definitely continue,” the former developer noted. “A lot of the concepts around how to upload levels and things like that, there will be a lot of new ideas incorporated, but I bet some of the things I worked on will survive in the new version”.

Be that as it may, there is still a long way to go to enjoy a new installment of this iconic Western role-playing saga. What new features do you think can be added? Better to be patient, since silence is expected for the next few years, even though nothing is done…

Todd Howard talked about The Elder Scrolls VI, noting that it will be the “definitive fantasy simulator.” Skyrim largely delivered, but after Starfield, many want Bethesda to make the final leap. Will it be with TES VI?