Although they do not reach the number of episodes published to date, the truth is that One Piece also has a good string to enjoy. more adventures of the Straw Hats. Toei Animation has wasted no time exploiting the license, even revisiting previous works to improve them.

This is the case of Episode of Alabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates, the eighth film that premiered on March 3, 2007. The plot takes us to relive the events of the Alabasta arc, the first great saga of the work created by Eiichiro Oda, but this time condensing all the action of the anime in 90 spectacular minutes. All the animation is new, the most inconsequential parts have been cut and it is a great summary of everything you need to know.

If you know this part of the history of One Piece, you will well know that the group must reach the native country of Nefertari Vivi, the princess of the kingdom. However, everything is complicated due to the criminal acts of the Baroque Works organization, which conspires against King Cobra and seeks an insurgency among the population. Luffy and the rest will have to face directly against Crocodrile, the leader of the villains and a complete Shichibukai with unstoppable power.

On the occasion of the premiere of the One Piece live action series on Netflix, we can now watch the movie completely free on YouTube, but for a limited time. It will be available on the platform until October 21 and you should keep in mind that it is dubbed into Japanese and only with English subtitles.

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta on YouTube (US and Canada)

At the moment One Piece: Episode of Arabasta It is not available on any streaming platform in Spain, but you can use a VPN service such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN or Atlas VPN to enjoy the catalog of movies and series available in other countries. In this case, it is enough to select a server in the United States in your preferred VPN service to be able to see One Piece: Episode of Arabasta No problem. If you want to know more options, our colleagues at Xataka have a good list of the best VPNs.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a service that offers you a virtual private network with secure Internet access and the possibility of connecting to servers in other countries from your location. By using a VPN you can avoid censorship, geographic restrictions and enjoy the Internet in a more secure, free and open way.

