Boruto: Two Blue Vortex could explain one of the great mysteries left by the first part of the manga.

One of the most interesting mysteries from the first part of the Boruto manga could be addressed in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Join the conversation

After the time jump, The new phase of the Boruto manga has developed in a very interesting waysince the action has not been long in coming, since in the first chapter, Code arrived in Konoha, unleashing chaos everywhere, since he still intends to carry out los ideales de Isshiki Otsutsuki and capture Boruto.

Likewise, the beginning of the new phase of the manga de boruto It has been very striking, since this installment managed to solve one of its big holes in the script, providing greater context of the events that occurred in the first part of the mangawhich left many questions.

However, even though Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is off to a good startsolving some errors in the plot, there are still many mysteries that this work must clarify, which could be back in this new stage of the manga, since The first part left a great enigma that deserves an explanation as this new installment develops. after the time jump.

The mystery about the connection of Byakugou and Karma could return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

It is well known that The first part of the Boruto manga still left many details and mysteries that have not been addressed in the series and that deserve an explanation, since some of them could have a deeper involvement in the plot, as is the case of the Disturbing connection hinted at between Byakugou and Karmawhich took place in the first chapters of the work.

This connection is hinted at in chapter 35 of the Boruto mangain which it can be seen that Sarada noticed the similarity between the Karma seal of the Otsutsuki and the Byakugou seal, a powerful Jutsu that can be used by Sakura and Tsunade, this being a hint that at the time raised many doubts in the followers, who began to speculate about a possible relationship between both seals.

This detail was gradually forgotten, becoming one of the great mysteries of the Boruto plotsince it was never explained or revealed if there was a possible connection between Karma and Byakugou, apart from its appearance. However, this enigma could be explained in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, since this hint could have a deeper implication in the series which would provide more context of the Otsutsuki and their abilities.

In fact, It would not be unreasonable for both labels to have a close connectionsince the Byakugou allows its wearer gradually store chakra for long periods of time, managing to use them at certain times, as this reserve grants an overwhelming increase in strength to its possessors, as well as an increase in ninjutsu skills. And, on the other hand, the Karma is a diamond-shaped sealing mark that the Otsutsuki They usually give their future “recipients”.

It should be noted that apart from the similar appearance between the Byakugou and the Karma, The operation of both seals could be very similarbut with some changes and different purposes, which makes this mystery more interesting, because if there is a connection between the two it could be very important for the current plot of Boruto.

The mystery that exists between the possible connection of Byakugou and Karma becomes more important after Mitsuki’s words in chapter 35, since it mentions that Orochimaru investigated Tsunade and Sakura’s signature jutsu and discovered that there are a long history around thissince there are still many things that are not known, which clearly opens the possibility that Byakugou is based on Otsutsuki techniques dating back to the Kaguya period.

It remains to wait for the continued development of the plot of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex for see if this great mystery is finally explainedsince many fans still have many doubts regarding this enigmatic detail that has been the subject of interest for years.

Join the conversation