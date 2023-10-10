One of the most forgotten PS1 exclusive games has announced that it will return through a remaster that has already started its Kickstarter program.

Although PlayStation is encountering an alarming lack of exclusives for PS5, even though it may have canceled one of its most ambitious, is one of the video game companies that has created the most products for its consoles. Right now, the current generation is preparing for the landing of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which will land on October 20, but there are many followers who They ask for the return of some classic titles that were part of their childhood. One of the PS1 exclusives It’s about to go backbut it’s probably not the one you imagine.

The title in question is Hogs of War, one of the most forgotten PS1 exclusive titles in the catalog of the first PlayStation console. In fact, with its arrival on Steam, it was not very well received either, so it is a niche title that a dedicated sector of players has enormous affection for. In this way, through the YouTube channel of the proposal, their plans on Kickstarter to bring the game back through a remaster which, at the moment, does not have a market arrival date.

Hogs of War, the PS1 exclusive that will arrive remastered

“Hogs of War is a turn-based tactical war game. Take turns controlling the members of your squad of pigs and engage in combat with the enemy based on World War I. With 3D graphics, vehicles, a mode for a career-based player, and narration and voices (for both narration and characters) provided by a British comedian. “An unexplored supply of waste has been discovered in the uninhabited archipelago of Saustralasia, deep in the Southern Pigsific Ocean , and each Pig Nation wants the land as their own. Gone are the days of searching for scrap crumbs. The 25 regions of Saustralasia are soaked in the liquid, and the only way to ensure that no one else gets their dirty hooves into the delicious waste is WAR!” reads the official description of the title on its Steam page.

So don’t forget support the Hogs of War remaster Kickstarter campaign if you want the remastering to see the light.

