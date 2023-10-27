Toyotaro has made an incredible design of child Goku to commemorate the arrival of Dragon Ball Daima.

Toyotaro has made an amazing design of Goku as a child to celebrate the announcement of Dragon Ball Daima.

Join the conversation

Over the years, it has been seen that the Dragon Ball franchise has had several sagas that have left surprising moments that have been recorded in the collective imagination of fanswho have been enjoying each of the exciting adventures of Goku and his friends for decades.

Recently, for commemorate the 40th anniversary From this franchise, a new anime has been announced, called Dragon Ball Daima, this being a great surprise that has generated a lot of excitement and high expectations in the fans, who are eager to see What will these new adventures hold for dear Goku and friends?.

That is why, to celebrate this new and striking project, one of the Dragon Ball artists has decided to make a amazing illustration of child Goku to commemorate the arrival of Dragon Ball Daima.

Toyotaro celebrates the announcement of Dragon Ball Daima with an amazing illustration of Goku as a child

Toyotaro, the artist in charge of drawing every moment of Dragon Ball Super has created a nice habit of making monthly illustrations of the different characters of the franchise, even rescuing some from oblivion, a detail that has been well received by fans who are excited by these striking designs by the artist.

In addition, The announcement of Dragon Ball Daima has generated a lot of excitement within the fandom of the series, since many are excited about the arrival of this new project that will have a story never seen before and new charactersso the hype around this anime is overwhelming, which is understandable, since it looks very promising.

It seems that, Fans aren’t the only ones excited for Dragon Ball Daimasince, recently, in his monthly Dragon Ball sketch segment, Toyotaro has decided to celebrate this great announcement making an amazing design of Goku as a child.

In this sketch you can see, as usual, the great work done by Toyotaro in which Goku is seen as a child holding his magic staffa detail that causes great nostalgia to the most veteran followers of the franchise, since, in this new anime, the Saiyan will once again use his magic staff, this being a nod to the beginnings of the franchise.

But this is not all, since, in this illustration, Toyotaro has included a message that says the following:

“Dragon Ball DAIMA has just been announced! I’m really looking forward to the release next fall!”

This emotional detail confirms that Toyotaro is very excited about the announcement of this new projectexpressing their excitement through this amazing and nostalgic design that prepares fans for the Dragon Ball Daima arrival in fall 2024.

It should be noted that Dragon Ball Daima will have some very interesting changes that will provide a different perspective on Akira Toriyama’s legendary franchisewhich will be completely renewed with this new anime that will serve to make the wait for the Dragon Ball Super anime more enjoyable, which fans have been waiting for for a long time.

Dragon Ball Daima will have a very striking premisesince Goku and the other relevant characters of the series They will be turned into children by unknown villainsso the Saiyan will have to manage to return things to normal, having new adventures and exploring new worlds that will surely extend the legacy of Akira Toriyama’s iconic work.

Without a doubt, The excitement regarding Dragon Ball Daima is very evidentsince both fans and artists very close to this franchise such as Toyotaro have expressed their enthusiasm for the new anime Akira Toriyama of which there will be more news at the beginning of next year.

Join the conversation