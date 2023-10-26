For health reasons, this voice actor, known for giving life to Enmu in Demon Slayer, has made the decision to pause his career.

Daisuke Hirakawa, voice actor for Enmu in Demon Slayer, has been forced to pause his career for health reasons.

Join the conversation

The work of voice actors, also known as “Seiyū”, is a fundamental part in the adaptation of a manga to the animated format, since these people are those in charge of expressing emotions and feelings to the characters. Therefore, these professionals must take great care of their health to guarantee their work, although, sometimes, this is not possible. And a recent example of this is Daisuke Hirakawa.

This voice actor is known for many roles, including Enmu, one of the Lower Moons in Demon Slayer. And it was Daisuke Hirakawa himself who confirmed that, for health reasons, he will take an indefinite break, taking advantage of this time to recover and return to the world of dubbing. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Daisuke Hirakawa, voice actor for Enmu in Demon Slayer and other characters, has announced that he will be taking a hiatus

The topic of health care in the manga and anime industry is one of the most important. And it is always a surprise when mangakas reveal their medical problems that have arisen as a result of their excessive work and their commitment to the stories they tell.

But not only mangakas are exposed to health problems, but also voice actors, who are responsible for giving life to the characters in the stories that are adapted to the animated format.

Recently, Daisuke Hirakawa, voice actor for Enmu in Demon Slayer and other characters in various franchises, has shared a message on platform your situation, which has occurred unexpectedly.

Daisuke Hirakawa has a message for everyone. pic.twitter.com/udui50BG8L — Daisuke Hirakawa official (@DH_official__) October 25, 2023

In X’s publication you can read that Daisuke tells his fans that, suddenly, he has lost hearing in one of his ears. This worrying situation has made him consult with various doctors and, in the end, he has made the decision to pause his professional career to receive the hospital treatment that he needs to recover from this problem.

The actor also comments that this situation has occurred suddenly, taking him by surprise. And he has lost hearing ability in one of his ears.

Obviously, this is not a “goodbye”, but a “see you soon”, because in the same letter, Daisuke Hirakawa confirms that this pause will last as long as it takes him to complete his treatment and recover his hearing. In this sense, he hopes to be back soon to continue giving life to his beloved characters.

In case you don’t know, Daisuke Hirakawa debuted as a professional voice actor in 1997. Since then, he has had to voice characters such as Naoki in Itazura na Kiss, Tsubasa in Starmyu, as well as Enmu himself, one of the Demon Moons under the control of Muzan in the Demon Slayer universe, among others.

A very interesting detail is that, in the comments of his publication on the social network X, you can see that many of his fans have come to share their messages of encouragement, wishing him a speedy recovery from this problem. Although you should know that all these messages are in Japanese, so you will have to use the platform’s translation function.

[Shou Hayami]

Mr. Hirakawa, please concentrate on your treatment.

I’m waiting for your cheerful smile.

take care. — SHOW-ISM (Sho Hayami & Staff) (@show_ism) October 25, 2023

It remains to wait for Daisuke Hirakawa’s hearing health to improve and, hopefully, this will be very soon, since the actor has confirmed that he is already receiving the necessary treatment for this.

Join the conversation