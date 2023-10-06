If you’re looking for a new classic RPG for your Nintendo Switch, you’re in luck, because THQ Nordic is resurrecting one of its most iconic franchises.

We cannot hide our surprise with Nintendo Switch. It is one of the consoles with the best catalog of all time, since it alternates the Big N exclusives with tons of indies and multiplatform games from all eras.

You’d think it’s impossible to bring classic PC RPGs to the hybrid console. And that we have already seen Star Wars KOTOR, Neverwinter Nights or the first two Baldur’s Gate.

Now it’s the turn of THQ Nordic, a developer that is resurrecting one of its most iconic RPG sagas: Gothic.

On the one hand, a Barcelona studio is in charge of Gothic Remake, a promising role-playing game that will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Recently, we interviewed its creators.

But THQ hasn’t forgotten about classic games. A week ago, Gothic Classic is available for Nintendo Switchvia Nintendo eShop.

Gothic 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch

Currently, you can start the Gothic series with a remaster of the original game, available for less than 30 euros in the Nintendo digital store.

THQ Nordic has announced that Gothic II Classic will also come to Nintendo Switch. It is an optimized version of the PC classic for the hybrid console, which fans celebrate in style.

Gothic II Classic Includes both the base game and the Night of the Raven expansion, at an estimated price of 29,99 euros on Nintendo eShop.

”Continue the story of the nameless hero in Gothic II Complete Classic, the award-winning sequel that improved on its predecessor in every way. Experience it now for the first time on Nintendo Switch. Gothic II Complete Classic brings the excitement of Gothic II and the “Night of the Raven” add-on to your fingertips for the first time on a console.”

Gothic II Classic incorporates the following features:

Controls and interface optimized for playing in portable mode. More than 100 exciting missions. Dynamic and detailed environment with more than 500 characters. Possibility of changing the plot with our decisions. More than 12 hours of voiceover for dubbing. More than 200 weapons and spells. Includes the Night of the Raven DLC.

Its release date will occur next November 29th. And, to our surprise, it will not be an exclusively digital release.

Through the THQ Nordic online store, you can purchase a physical edition of Gothic II Classic for Nintendo Switch, at the same price (29.99 euros), and with identical content.

Gothic II Classic is the rebirth of one of the best western RPGs of the 2000s, which in a few weeks you will be able to enjoy on your Nintendo Switch. It is the perfect plan (along with its first part) before launching into Gothic Remake, when the time comes.