It is one of the best kept secrets of the television science fiction genre in recent years. The two seasons of ‘Counterpart‘, but especially and above all the first, make up an exciting science fiction thriller with political overtones, very well written and better acted (JK Simmons is imperial) and which now comes to Prime Video (it can also be seen on Movistar Plus+).

The exciting thing about ‘Counterpart’ is how well it proposes a consistent world, with rules that work like clockwork and that have an unmistakable flavor of quality literary science fiction, which builds worlds with iron concepts that are exploited to the maximum. Here the series is inspired by a real and recent event: Berlin divided by the Wall and with a continuous rush of spies suffocated by the needs of the Cold War.

‘Counterpart’ takes us to the late eighties, when reality split in two. Two realities that ran parallel, identical, but in 1996 begin to diverge: a flu kills 7% of the global population of one of the two worlds, and they suspect that the other reality is responsible. The existence of the two universes is secret to the world, but espionage and counterespionage are common.

And for this espionage work, they take advantage of the fact that people, like places, are duplicated. Simmons’ character, a timid office worker, will have to replace the experienced spy he is in the mirror reality. And he is not the only exciting character: a hired assassin has to kill herself, children are educated to replace their counterparts… an agile, intelligent and very hard series for the viewers who are tired of chewy plots and clone arguments.

