It seems that Bendy and the Dark Revival has been recently listed and could be coming to the Nintendo Switch. This has generated speculation about a possible arrival of the game on the hybrid console. In the past we already told you about his possible arrival and now we have more indications.

As you know, this title It has not been officially confirmed for Nintendo Switch. However, it has received an indicative rating for the Nintendo Switch console on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). Although no official announcement has been made, this ranking is a strong indication that the popular game could soon arrive on Nintendo’s platform.

The news has generated great expectation among fans, since it would allow this title to be enjoyed on a portable console for the first time. However, until there is official confirmation, everything remains speculation. I hope it comes to Nintendo Switch!

Here you have the trailer:

We’ll be alert to see if its premiere on the Nintendo console is finally confirmed. What is your opinion? Would you like to see it on Nintendo Switch?

