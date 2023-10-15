Marvel Studios could end up scrapping one of its Disney+ shows

A new report claims that the series of Wonder Man It was canceled.

Cleaning inside Marvel Studios

This week the news came out that Marvel would change the way they do television, since Daredevil: Born Again has presented various problems in its production, in addition to the mistakes made in other television programs. Disney+. Now, it is said that Wonder Man would have been scrapped.

During The Ringer’s The Watch podcast, the writer Joanna Robinson appeared to promote his book ‘MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios’, released this week and which addresses the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The author spoke with more than 100 study sources to write the book. However, one of the most interesting parts of the conversation with Robinson was what she heard about the Wonder Man series.

“Even after we heard about ‘Daredevil,’ I also heard again that they’re trashing the ‘Wonder Man’ project like there’s a lot of stuff that’s going to go in the trash.”

Although Robinson heard about the possible cancellation of Wonder Man, he also noted that this should be treated as a rumor for now.