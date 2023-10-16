You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a good SSD.

The Crucial P5 Plus is perfect for gaming, video editing, content creation and more

The Crucial P5 Plus 1 TB drive is one of the best sellers on Amazon and not only because it is very fast and reliable, but also for having a very reasonable price, especially when it is on sale. Well, we have to talk about this last one. Now you can buy this fast storage unit with the heat sink for less than 80 euros. Yes, you read it right. So if you want expand the storage capacity of your PC or PS5then you may be interested in this SSD that has more than 12,000 reviews and a score of 4.7 stars out of 5.

This SSD is perfect for improve performance without spending a lot of money. And now you can get the Crucial P5 Plus 1 TB drive for only 79.09 euros on the Crucial website, which represents a 51% discount on its recommended price of 162.13 euros. And if you prefer to buy it on Amazon, it is available for 78.99 euros with free shipping, as long as you are an Amazon Prime member.

Buy the Crucial P5 Plus 1 TB SSD for 78.99 euros on Amazon

The Crucial P5 Plus unit features the PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe interface, allowing you to reach read speeds of up to 6,600 MB/s and up to 5,000 MB/s writing. Needless to say, these figures are much higher than conventional SSDs that use SATA or PCIe 3.0. Now, it is not the fastest PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD on the market, but the value for money must be taken into account.

Install an SSD on your own on the PS5 does not void the warranty, as long as you don’t break anything. In fact, on the PlayStation website they explain the entire installation process step by step. What’s more, there is even a video that is very helpful. Therefore, if you have the Sony console and want to expand the storage capacity, you can do it yourself.

While there are many SSDs that are compatible with PS5, we could say that the Crucial P5 Plus drive It is one of the best options as it has such an attractive price.. So now you know, don’t miss this opportunity and get this SSD before the offer ends, you won’t be disappointed.

