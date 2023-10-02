Denny Caknan has recently become a hot topic of conversation. This especially happened when he decided to marry Bella Bonita.

The reason is, the marriage of Denny Caknan and Bella Bonita seemed sudden. Moreover, previously it was known that he had just broken up with Happy Asmara.

It’s not surprising that Denny Caknan and Bella Bonita ended up being criticized by many people. But interestingly, the man himself seemed relaxed about this.

Denny even admitted that he had expected that his relationship would definitely be in the spotlight.

“This has been predicted for a long time so that it will be like this, so the couple who were once on and off finally decided to separate. Make sure I (get married) first because I am the older one, if I get married it will definitely end up like this,” he said, quoted from YouTube HAS Creative on Monday (2/10/2023).

As a result of his predictions, Denny decided not to publicize his relationship with Bella while they were still dating.

“That’s why when I was dating I kept quiet and didn’t upload anything for months, when I uploaded I wanted to get married and it turned out I didn’t want to get married. I uploaded Bella’s photo and immediately got 100 thousand comments,” he said.

His prediction seemed correct, the Cundamani singer admitted that now he finally feels like he has experienced many trials after marrying Bella.

“Before marriage, things are like this, so after marriage they are like this. So the test is after marriage,” he said.

Apart from that, Denny Caknan has recently been heavily criticized again for being considered patriarchal by netizens. This was due to his attitude when ordering Bella Bonita to prepare food and his confession regarding the function of his wife which reaped many objections.