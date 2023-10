In Overijssel, the majority of peak loads are in the Salland region, because the livestock farms located there are within the 25 kilometer zone around the Veluwe. The Veluwe is the largest nature reserve in the Netherlands. According to the ministry, nitrogen precipitation must be reduced quickly. So far, 32 pig farmers, 18 dairy farmers, 6 poultry farmers, 2 veal farmers and 3 ‘other’ companies in Overijssel have submitted an application for a stopper scheme.