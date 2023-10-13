‘One Health Project – Schools in Action’ starts today, a new recreational-educational adventure that will involve all secondary schools in Italy: a direct invitation to students, teachers and educational institutions to contribute to the diffusion of culture OneHealth. The project – presented today in Rome during the third edition of the ReWriters fest, the first Italian festival entirely dedicated to social sustainability – starts from the results of the ‘School and One Health’ survey on a sample of 600 young people aged 16-18 . The survey, which explored the knowledge and perceptions of the relationship between humans, animals, plants and the environment among the new generations, highlights that 88% of young people are not aware of projects dedicated to One Health in their school but almost all (90%) would like the school to dedicate space to it in the training programme.

‘One Health-Schools in Action’ – explains a note – inaugurates a new and stimulating chapter within the One Health Project awareness and education initiative, started last year by the ESG Culture LAB of Eikon Strategic Consulting Italia Benefit Society and by Healthware Group with the unconditional contribution of the Msd Foundation, and this year also with the patronage of ASviS Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development and the support of the SS Hospital. Antonio and Biagio and Cesare Arrigo of Alessandria.

Starting today therefore – the note details – on the www.onehealthproject.com platform schools will be able to express their interest in participating in the ‘open call’ and challenge each other in a great collaborative game on the topics of Prevention and Global Health. Registration will allow you to download the complete rules of the game starting from 15 December 2023. Only by registering on the platform will it be possible to participate in the national contest which will remain open until 15 March 2024.

‘One Health Project – Schools in Action’ aims to provide a contribution to the training gap that emerged from the survey, addressing secondary schools throughout the country and proposing ‘One Health – One Game, The great game of One Health’ , an innovative teaching activity within the classroom, based on collaborative play (game-based learning) to promote the dissemination of knowledge and skills associated with the prevention and protection of global health, giving space to inspirational content from many of the actors already actively engaged on the front line in promoting a One Health approach, such as patient associations and the third sector.

The game – continues the note – is designed by the writer and role-playing expert Francesco Dimitri and the training activities are coordinated by ‘Campobase’, a benefit company that has become a new observatory-laboratory on innovative teaching methodologies and experiential learning processes. The ideas, solutions and strategies produced by the classes will become part of a contest extended to the national scope, to be then evaluated by a jury of experts. The teams of the winning projects will compete in the summer of 2024 in the Castle of Rocca Sinibalda, in the province of Rieti. The Castle is a national monument and one of the very few zoomorphic castles in Europe. The municipality of Rocca Sinibalda is the leader of one of the very first Green Communities envisaged by the Pnrr, the Green Community Alta Sabina.

“From the survey, schools emerge as places of reference for students to enhance One Health as a new vision and strategy for a sustainable future, capable of exciting and involving” states Cristina Cenci of Eikon Strategic Consulting Italia Società Benefit, among the creators of the project and author of the research “School and One Health”.

“Almost half (47%) of the sample considers new technologies fundamental for integrated health of humans, animals, plants and the environment – underlines Antonietta Pannella, of Healthware Group, co-creator of the project – For this reason, One Health Project – Schools in Action will also be presented during Frontiers Health, the most important international digital health conference, to involve both start-ups and digital innovators and patient associations.”

“The MSD Foundation – declares Claudia Rutigliano, Scientific Coordinator of the MSD Foundation – has always been committed to promoting health literacy on key public health issues with a particular focus on the new generations, in line with the WHO’s invitation to provide adolescents information and tools useful for involving them in decision-making processes regarding their health”. It is therefore “with pride that we support this new chapter of a training project on the theme of One Health, which is not only designed specifically starting from the needs of young people but its entire development is inspired by their active involvement in the sustainable transformation of our future” he concludes.