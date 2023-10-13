“We carried out a survey to understand what vision young people have on One Health because we are launching a training project in schools. One Health is gaining great interest in Italy, there are big changes affecting the way we live but who can What makes the difference is people with their behaviour. We are interested in knowing what young people think about it.” Cristina Cenci of ESG Culture LAB declared on the occasion of the presentation in Rome of the ‘One Health Project – Schools in action’ promoted by Eikon Strategic Consulting Italia Società Benefit and by Healthware Group with the non-conditional contribution of the Msd Foundation.